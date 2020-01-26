Accordingly, the city held fireworks displays at seven venues to welcome the Year of the Rat on Lunar New Year’s Eve (January 25). Additionally, the “Ho Chi Minh City – Confidently Stepping Forward” program was held at the city’s Nguyen Hue Flower Street. Other programs also took place, attracting a lot of domestic and international visitors.

At the Calligraphy Festival

One of the destinations that attracted many visitors during Tet was a Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival held at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House.

The Calligraphy Festival, which included 50 booths, was also an ideal place for citizens and international visitors to visit. Moreover, a number of activities were also held at Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11).

