User-centric orientation in Bosch professional power tools

The Bosch Power Tools Division of Bosch Group is the world market leader for professional power tools and accessories. The success of Bosch lies in its creativity, always focusing on the actual needs of customers to create more applicable technical innovations.

Bosch thrives on the optimal user experiences:

1. Professional Power Tools to meet the highest needs

In the Vietnamese market, Bosch offers a complete range of Heavy Duty professional power tools, digital measuring tools, high-pressure washers, accessories and professional spare parts. With a diverse product portfolio for construction, woodworking and metalworking industry, Bosch power tools stand up to the toughest demands delivering outstanding performance and robustness.

2. Shop authentic products anytime, anywhere

The distribution network of Bosch power tools covers variously from offline with more than 3,000 stores throughout Vietnam to online with Bosch Power Tools official e-commerce site: shopbosch.com. As a globally leading brand, Bosch is highly valued in the Vietnamese market. Customers know they can rely on Bosch power tools for high quality and performance.

3. Fast and reliable after-sales service

Every Bosch product always comes with the comprehensive user manual, ensuring detailed and easy-to-understand instructions to all end-users. In addition, with a wide system of after-sales service centers spreading nationwide, Bosch is confident in its ability to bring their customers using Bosch Power Tools the optimal user experience.

More information about Bosch Professional Power Tools & Accessories at: vn.bosch-pt.com/vn/vi/

