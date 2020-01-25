Unique Tet festivals in Thua Thien-Hue

By Hieu Truong

A couple in ao dai enjoys being together on the giant high swing – PHOTOS: HIEU TRUONG

Thua Thien-Hue Province is known for its traditional cultures unveiled through festivals. Some of them take place during Tet (Lunar New Year). These handed-down festivals encompass elaborate rituals and rites which may impress visitors.

Du Tien (literally, fairy swing) in the province’s Phong Dien District is the very first festival kicking off a series of New Year celebrations in Hue. The traditional swinging festival features a giant swing shaped by six bamboo poles. It will bring swingers up to the sky and far from the ground.

Wrestling festivals in Thu Le and Sinh villages in Quang Dien and Phu Vang districts, respectively, attract more than 100 wrestlers who offer audiences exciting New-Year moments.

Others festivals such as Cau Ngu festival which prays for a good fishing harvest in Thai Duong Ha Village, boat racing festivals in Quang Dien and Phu My districts and a traditional folk singing game named Bai Choi are also prominent events of Tet in this central province of Vietnam.

Audiences watch a wrestling battle in Sinh Village

Two opponents are fighting hard

Thu Le Village has also held a wrestling festival at Tet

Thai Duong Communal House is where Cau Ngu Festival takes place

Hat boi (northern and central traditional opera) performance during the event

A boat race is an integral part of Cau Ngu Festival

Competitors in a boat race in Phu My District trying to finish their racetrack in the shortest time

Boat racing teams in Quang Dien District row as fast as they can to reach the finish line

A scene of Bai Choi traditional folk singing game

A host is explaining the rules of Bai Choi