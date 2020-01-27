Unique lucky money envelopes available for Tet

The tradition of giving “Li xi”, known in English as “lucky money”, in envelopes is one of the most anticipated Tet customs, especially among children.

Let’s take a look at some of the creative envelope styles on offer ahead of the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet:

Aside from coming in traditional forms, eye-catching and modern envelopes are becoming increasingly popular among Vietnamese people.

Each of the envelopes features a beautiful, stylish, and humorous design.

With the Year of the Rat approaching, envelopes printed with joyful mice are a common sight throughout local markets.

Buyers have plenty of choice when it comes to size and colour.

Sending special wishes is a popular part of Tet for youngsters.

3D envelopes have been designed to showcase patterns of cartoon characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, and Doraemon. These items are in high demand and often sell out in a few minutes.

The purchase of envelopes on social media or through websites keeps firms busy around this time of year, serving to reduce the time that buyers spend seeking out eye-catching envelopes.

An envelope featuring a mouse’s wedding costs between VND18,000 and VND30,000 for a pack of six.

VOV