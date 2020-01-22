|
|U.S. Senate blocks Democratic bids for evidence, witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
|
|Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020,16:14 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Democrats hope some presidential candidates drop out — and run for Senate
- New revelations from first public hearings paint damning portrait of Trump
- Gordon Sondland: US envoy skips Trump impeachment inquiry
- US law student takes Facebook to court for 'censoring' three social media posts naming the alleged Ukrainian Trump whistleblower
- White House 'will not co-operate with impeachment inquiry'