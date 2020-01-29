Twenty-four released from hospital after coronavirus check in Đà Nẵng

Passengers have their body temperature checked at Đà Nẵng International Airport. A group of 24 people has been released from quarantine at the city’s general hospital. VNS Photo Anh Đào

ĐÀ NẴNG — A group of 24 people has been released from hospital after being quarantined for coronavirus at Đà Nẵng’s general hospital, the city’s health department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said the city had isolated and checked 52 people (10 from China, two Malaysian and 16 Vietnamese), of which 24 have been declared healthy and able to leave the hospital.

Vice director of the city’s health department, Nguyễn Tiến Hồng said the released people included 10 foreigners (the report did not reveal the nationalities of those released) and 14 Vietnamese. The patients were declared healthy after receiving treatment for fever and cough.

Tiến said some patients were still being monitored due to slight fevers.

He also said 15 out of 35 samples of blood taken and sent to the Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang tested negative for coronavirus as of Wednesday.

Tiến said more results would be announced later.

According to the department, 21 residents (returning from trips abroad, not from China’s Wuhan) have been checked.

The city’s People’s Committee confirmed that no cases related to coronavirus have been found in the city as of Wednesday.

In an official statement on Monday, the city’s tourism department said 166 Chinese nationals from Wuhan were taken home on VietJetAir flight (VJ8347) at 7.15pm from Đà Nẵng International Airport on Monday. Earlier, 52 Chinese tourists from Wuhan had left Đà Nẵng on Saturday.

A source from the Đà Nẵng-based Aviation Agency of Middle Region said all aircrafts carrying Chinese tourists from Đà Nẵng back to Wuhan, China, will be flying home empty, and they (the aircrafts) will be sterilised and cleaned on landing at Đà Nẵng airport.

In Quảng Nam Province, a person has recovered from fever after receiving treatment at the provincial general hospital on Tuesday.

The city’s People’s Committee also asked the Prime Minister to temporarily halt all flights, cruises and road transport from coronavirus-affected areas to Đà Nẵng.

The city said 12,000 Chinese people were currently travelling and working in Đà Nẵng. VNS