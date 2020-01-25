Turkish singer releases music video with optimism

Aslan Đức sings with the Long Biên Bridge as the background. — Photos courtesy of the artist HÀ NỘI — Turkish singer Aslan Đức has released a new music video reflecting the atmosphere in Hà Nội and the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. Entitled Thế Giới Tuyệt Vời (Wonderful World), the video is a Turkish folk song with the lyrics in Vietnamese written by famous composer Nguyễn Văn Chung. The original song also praises the humanity and mercy. Aslan Đức, real name Erdem Aslan, performed the song to send a message of peace, love and friendship to the Vietnamese people and enhance mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Việt Nam and Turkey. He said it reflects his life in Việt Nam and how he adapted to the local culture. In the video, a kind-hearted foreigner helps relieve niggling conflict between people in the daily life. When he got an accident on the street, all the people he had helped before saved his life. He reveals the beauty in people’s souls and sends an optimistic message that “be kind with others and the world can be better”. “Many beautiful scenes were shot in Hà Nội such as Long Biên Bridge, St…. Read full this story

