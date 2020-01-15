During pre-Tet visits to the Military and Border Guard Commands and the Police Department of Lao Cai province on January 13, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Do Ba Ty hailed the units for their outstanding fulfillment of assigned tasks. Ty also asked them to continue implementing higher levels’ resolutions and directives on defense-security missions and each unit’s specific tasks. The units were requested to effectively manage the borderline and land markers while managing their troops to prevent violations of military discipline during the Tet festival.

Lt. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien presents a Tet gift to the Military Command of Bac Giang province.

The same day, NA Deputy Chairman Ty visited and extended Tet wishes to border and police forces from Si Ma Cai and Muong Khuong Border Posts and Lao Cai provincial Police.

At the meeting with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Lao Cai province, Ty presented 1,000 blankets to people living in mountainous areas.

* Also on January 13, a Defense Ministry mission, led by Deputy Defense Minister Sr. Lt. Gen. Le Chiem, visited the Command of Military Region 5 and Department 11 of the General Department II. Praising the units for their task performance last year and preparations for the upcoming Tet festival, General Chiem urged the units’ chains-of-command to promote political education for troops, further the care for troops, their families and national contributors in the stationed areas. They were also reminded to successfully organize all-level Party congresses and ensure a safe and happy Tet for troops.

* Hailing good results in implementing missions obtained by affiliated units of Military Region 4, Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defense Minister, requested them to keep a close watch on the regional situations to avoid being put in a passive or surprised position in any circumstance; maintain a high combat readiness posture; and organize a joyful Tet for troops. On the occasion, General Cuong handed over Tet gifts from the Central Military Commission and Defense Ministry to the units.

* Lt. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, on this occasion praised the task accomplishment of the Military Command of Bac Giang province, especially the successful organization of the provincial-level defensive area exercise and enlistment last year, and wished the unit a happy Lunar New Year.

* After hearing reports on task performance last year and missions for this year of the Dak Lak provincial Military Command and the One-Member Limited Liability Coffee Company 15 of Military Region 5, Sr. Lt. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, reminded the units to fix shortcomings, boost production, ensure a warm Tet festival for troops and local needy people, and maintain political security, social order and safety in stationed areas.

One-Member Limited Liability Coffee Company 15 of Military Region 5 receives a Tet present.

* Seventy policy beneficiaries and poor people in Thai Nguyen province were given Tet gifts, each worth VND 600,000, from the People’s Army Newspaper and Vingroup’s Thien Tam Fund.

* The Military Women’s and Youth’s Boards in collaboration with other military and civilian units presented four houses to poor women in Then Chu Phin commune, Hoang Su Phi district, Ha Giang province, a number of Tet gifts to the commune’s women in need and extended Tet greetings to the Thang Tien Border Post.

* Several military companies gave 50 gifts to policy beneficiaries, national contributors, and disadvantaged people in Thanh Son commune, Ba Thuoc district, Thanh Hoa province ahead of the Tet festival. The group also presented school supplies to Thanh Son commune Primary School.

* Youth union members from Division 335 of Military Region 2 and Yen Bai provincial Youth Organization presented over 300 sets of clothes to needy students in Pung Luong commune, Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province. They also assisted the locals in upgrading and cleaning local roads, repairing houses for poor households and policy beneficiaries. They also presented VND 20 million to the locality to build roads to schools in remote areas and ten Tet gifts to poor local households.

Translated by Mai Huong