Nation Traffic accidents kill 22 on first day of Year of the Rat The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Jan 26, 2020,10:24 (GMT+7) Traffic accidents kill 22 on first day of Year of the RatThe Saigon Times Daily Vehicles seen traveling on a street in Hanoi. Traffic accidents killed 22 people on the first day of the Year of the Rat – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Twenty-two people were killed while 13 others injured in 21 road traffic accidents on January 25, the first day of the Year of the Rat, Dan Tri newspaper reported, citing the Traffic Police Department. The number of road traffic deaths rose as much as 47% against the figure seen in the 2019 Tet holiday. Meanwhile, there were no railway and waterway traffic accidents recorded. Traffic police nationwide dealt with 2,258 cases violating traffic rules on the day, seizing 341 vehicles of all kinds, revoking 360 driving licenses, and imposing fines of over VND2.3 billion. Notably, 394 cases breaking alcohol-ban rules were tackled by local police in 49 provinces and cities. Overall, the country saw 78 traffic accidents that claimed the lives of 62 people and injured 47 during the first three days of the Tet holiday, from January 23… Read full this story

