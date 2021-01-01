Nation Traffic accidents kill 17 on final day of Year of the Pig The Saigon Times Daily Saturday, Jan 25, 2020,10:42 (GMT+7) Traffic accidents kill 17 on final day of Year of the PigThe Saigon Times Daily Traffic police are seen in Hung Yen City on January 23 – PHOTO: VIETNAMPLUS HCMC – The country saw 26 road traffic accidents on January 24, the final day of the Year of the Pig, with 17 people killed and 19 others injured, VietnamPlus news site reported, citing the Road Traffic Police Department. The numbers of accidents, fatalities and injuries dropped by 11 cases, seven people and eight people year-on-year, respectively. Road traffic police tackled over 3,350 violation cases on the day, seizing 27 cars and 515 motorcycles, revoking 527 driving licenses and imposing fines of over VND3.3 billion. There were 327 violations on waterways, with fines totaling VND314 million. Reports of 43 localities showed there were 320 drivers fined for driving under the influence of alcohol. Share with your friends:

