Traffic accidents kill 122, injure 150 during Tết

Traffic congestion on a section of National Highway No 1.— VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 122 people were killed in traffic accidents, while 150 others were injured, during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays between January 24 and 29 nationwide. The number of deaths represented an increase of about 7 per cent, while the number of injured people fell by nearly 16 per cent compared to the same period last year. Traffic accidents mainly occurred on the road, with only one accident reported on waterways, causing one death. There were no reports of rail accidents. Also during the holidays, traffic police dealt with 2,298 violations relating to drink driving throughout the country. To minimise traffic accidents and ensure traffic safety at the end of the Tết holidays and New Year festivals, the Ministry of Public Security has ordered the heads of police departments in provinces and cities to take drastic measures to prevent traffic congestion and accidents on roads that lead to festival sites. Traffic police were told to focus on preventing traffic congestion at toll booths and gateways to major cities including Hà Nội and HCM City, the ministry said. In other localities, traffic police were required to patrol major traffic routes,… Read full this story

