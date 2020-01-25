Tourists from China to complete health declaration: MoH

The Ministry of Health order, effective starting Saturday, requires all tourists with symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) like coughing, fever, shortness of breath and fatigue be examined and quarantined.

Two Chinese nationals have been quarantined at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City since Thursday after testing positive for the pneumonia virus.

Li Ding, 66, and his son Li Zichao, 28, must have passed the infection on among themselves, a hospital representative said. This is Vietnam’s first confirmed cases of individuals infected with the nCoV virus.

Vietnam has cancelled all flights to and from central China’s Wuhan City, epicenter of a new deadly pneumonia virus outbreak.

China on Saturday said 41 people have died and 1,300 have been infected globally due to the virus.

World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus an “emergency in China” this week but stopped short of banding it of international concern.

Most fatalities have involved elderly patients, many with pre-existing conditions, WHO confirmed.