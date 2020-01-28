Tourists flock to festivals to mark the start of spring

Spring has sprung… and to mark the fourth day of the first lunar month, a number of festivals were held nationwide.
Phật Tích festival
Visitors flocked to Phật Tích pagoda in Tiên Du District, the northern province of Bắc Ninh to take part in peace prays and an array of cultural and art activities, and folk games.
Every year, people visit the pagoda to take part in the peony festival, where they enjoy looking at the flowers, listening to quan họ (love duets) singing and poem recitations, and playing traditional games.
Spring Flower Festival
The largest Spring Flower Festival ever was held from the 2nd to the 6th of the Lunar New Year at the Ecorivers urban area, in Hải Dương City.
Around 4ha is devoted to flower growing and another four to traditional folk games. This spring flower festival is an opportunity for local people and visitors to have an early spring trip. The flower festival is also a message to encourage people to protect the environment.
Đồng Kỵ Firecrackers Festival
Đồng Kỵ Firecrackers Festival in Đồng Kỵ Village in Bắc Ninh Province is popular and appreciated by locals and tourists alike due to traditional values it brings.
The firecrackers are finely crafted with golden dragon and phoenix designs which are the symbols of royalty. With a length of nearly 20 feet and a weight of more than a tonne, the firecrackers need a dozen young men to carry through the festival, eagerly followed by hundreds of people.
Cultural activities and folk games including quan họ (love duets) singing, wrestling, chess and cockfighting attract thousands of locals and visitors. — VNS
- Live updates: Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival in Colorado Springs on Monday
- Lantern procession marks Chinese Spring Festival in Chicago
- Summer Festival to Start July 12th with Events, Rewards & Fun in the Sun
- Chaos marks start of Kavanaugh hearing
- Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Mark Start Of Hot And Humid Weather
- Venice Film Festival Chief On The Abysmal Lack Of Women Directors In His Program: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Marks Rejoins Ganassi Xfinity Program For Three Races
- Colorado Springs in the midst of a hotel building boom. Is it too much?
- The pretty perfection of Palm Springs: Charlize, Sinatra and the timeless sophistication of California's desert classic
- Sick Tourists Marrying Teenage 'One Month Brides' for Sex in India