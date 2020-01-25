Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent best wishes to all of the Vietnamese people, both inside and outside the country, on the traditional Lunar New Year.

In his message, he also wished them and the peoples from around the world a New Year of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.

The leader described the just-ended Year of the Pig 2019 as eventful, during which Vietnam gained many tremendous and important achievements in most of the areas, with great impression and valuable lessons for the country.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, he thanked Vietnamese nationwide for their contributions to such significant achievements.

The leader went on to say that the Year of the Rat 2020 has just arrived with lots of important and great events of the Party and the nation, the year of the Party congresses at all levels towards the 13th National Congress of the Party.

With high determination and fresh confidence, all the Party, people and army will continue upholding the tradition of solidarity and unity, weathering all hardships and challenges, taking drastic actions to successfully accomplish set goals and tasks, and creating momentum and pushes for the national rapid and sustainable growth in the next period, he said.

He wished every Vietnamese family and people a New Year of joy, good health, happiness and success./.