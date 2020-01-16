To catch the tax dodger

By Son Nguyen

It comes not as a surprise when the General Department of Taxation issues a decision forcing Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited to settle back taxes and fines totaling more than VND820 billion, or roughly US$35 million, as the beverages giant has long been in the spotlight for possible tax evasion via transfer pricing. The move by the taxman, however, serves as a major case study for authorities in dealing with fishy businesses by many foreign-invested enterprises across the country.

As widely covered in local media, Vietnam’s General Department of Taxation last week issued a decision on tax sums payable by Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam after long months scrutinizing the company’s business operations in the period from 2007 to 2015. Dang Ngoc Minh, deputy head of the taxation department, says on Dan Viet news site that the sums include VND471 billion in base taxes, comprising VND60 billion in value-added tax, over VND359 billion in corporate income tax, and nearly VND52 billion in tax owed by the company’s foreign contractors.

As of last Friday, the company had paid VND471 billion as per the taxman’s decision.

For many long years, tax authorities had cast doubt on the beverages giant’s possible tricks to evade taxes, as the company reported losses for many years on end while continuing to expand business in Vietnam. Still, tax inspectors had failed to pinpoint irregularities.

Coca-Cola business in Vietnam has been expanding strongly since it first set its foothold in the domestic market in early 1994.

The company’s revenue increased by an average of 24% a year, but as of 2011, its financial statements showed the company had incurred accumulative losses of up to VND3,768 billion, the news site nongnghiep.vn reports.

According to the media outlet, the company started reporting a profit from 2013. Specifically, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam gained a profit of VND150 billion in 2013, which rose to VND350 billion the year after. Despite such reported profits, the company did not have to pay the income tax, since it was allowed to carry forwards the losses in five previous years.

Experts say business data from the company are dubious.

“With the accumulated losses of up to VND3,768 billion, exceeding its initial investment of VND2,950 billion, the company must have gone bankrupt from a technical perspective,” says vtv.vn, the news site of the Vietnam Television, citing experts’ opinions.

The huge losses are mainly attributed to the sky-high costs of materials that the company purchased from its parent firm, and this is where the illegal practice of transfer pricing might lie, according to vtv.vn, citing tax authorities.

More specifically, materials and especially flavoring agents were imported at very high prices, according to enternews.vn. On average, the costs of materials and flavoring agents accounted for over 70% of the production cost at the company, and even surged to 80-85% in 2006-2007, the news site reports.

It is no wonder the HCMC Tax Department has put the firm in the first place among suspected tax evaders using transfer pricing, according to nongnghiep.vn.

However, experts say transfer pricing is a normal business practice provided that the companies involved do not seek to evade tax, and authorities should treat the issue carefully.

Nguyen Van Chi, a member of the National Assembly’s Financial-Budgetary Committee, says in Thanh Nien that the practice of transfer pricing occurs at multinational corporations operating in Vietnam as well as among local groups. “What needs to be done is to pinpoint what practices are legal and what are not,” she is quoted as saying.

Seconding the view on this practice, Nguyen Van Toan, vice chair of the Vietnam Association of Foreign-Invested Enterprises, says that “the Government and community should have a more objective and overall view on the performance of those enterprises with associate business links, especially legal internal transactions, so as to avoid harming the local business environment,” says Thanh Nien.

Despite such measured worries over transfer pricing, data point to highly-suspicious irregularities involving transfer pricing.

Le Dang Doanh, a veteran economist, says in an article authored by himself in Nguoi Lao Dong that a business tends to shut down after incurring losses for three consecutive years, so it is weird when an enterprise seeks to maintain and expand business after decades of losses.

Statistics also show up to 50% of foreign invested enterprises have reported losses in the past few years, which hint at illegal transfer pricing and which will result in lost budget revenues for the State and unfair competition towards other enterprises, says Nguoi Lao Dong.

In fact, tax authorities have in the recent past managed to pinpoint how certain foreign-invested enterprises have exploited flaws or loopholes in Vietnam’s legal system, and have slapped huge fines and back taxes on such concerns.

Thanh Nien mentions two cases involving the transfer of stakes in Metro Cash & Carry Vietnam and Big C. In the first case, the owner of Metro Cash & Carry Vietnam was forced to pay more than VND4,000 billion, while in the second case, French-based Casino had to pay over VND2,000 billion for the BigC deal. The news site Cafef.vn also recalls several other similar cases, including a fine of VND182 billion slapped on Honda Vietnam and VND95.2 billion related to Keangnam-Vina for wrongful transactions.

Despite having paid the back taxes of VND471 billion, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited says it disagrees with many points in the conclusion of the General Department of Taxation, while Dang Ngoc Minh of the department says the firm still has to settle all tax arrears as concluded and can lodge an appeal at the court, according to Tuoi Tre.

No matter how the final outcome may be, the case study at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited shows efforts by tax authorities to contain illegal transfer pricing that is said to have become rampant at many foreign-invested enterprises, especially at multinationals.

However, the case at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Limited and many other examples mentioned above lay bare the fact that it is challenging to fight tax evasion as long as the country does not have a full-fledged legal system to deal with illegal transfer pricing.

To date, the legal system on transfer pricing is limited to a few under-law documents, including a circular and a decree. In the absence of effective legal vehicles, tax authorities find it difficult to deal with tax evaders, and according to a representative of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, law enforcement authorities in dealing with such cases have resorted to extra-legislative regulations that are protested by those foreign-invested enterprises in question.

In order to catch tax dodgers, there must be an efficient legal system on transfer pricing, including a law, compatible with other countries’ legal system, so that authorities have sufficient legal vehicles to contain illegal practices of transfer pricing among enterprises, says the VCCI representative in Nguoi Lao Dong.