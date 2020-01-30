Three Vietnamese returnees from Wuhan test positive for coronavirus

By Pham Nhat

Doctors in protective gears treat the two Chinese nationals who are infected with the Wuhan coronavirus at the HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital. Vietnam sees a total of five confirmed cases, including three Vietnamese people – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Three Vietnamese people who returned to Vietnam after travelling to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak, have tested positive for the pathogen, taking the total of confirmed cases to five, including two Chinese nationals.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen cited the Hanoi-based National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology as saying that one patient is receiving treatment at the General Hospital in the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hoa while the others are kept in quarantine at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Disease.

“All the three cases have returned from China’s Wuhan,” Tuyen said, adding that healthcare workers have employed two testing methods, and found the people positive for the so-called Wuhan coronavirus.

A source told Tuoi Tre newspaper that the three patients are the workers of a Japanese-invested plant in the northern province of Vinh Phuc. They were dispatched to Wuhan for a training course and came back to Vietnam on the same flight.

As of 3:20 p.m. today, January 30, Vietnam saw a total of five confirmed cases.

Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Wuhan appeared to have transmitted the coronavirus to his son, 27, who was working in Long An Province, southwest of HCMC.

Physicians from Cho Ray Hospital and the Pasteur Institute in HCMC said in an article published by the U.S.-based New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday that the father developed a fever on January 17, four days after flying to Hanoi from Wuhan. The son met his father on January 17, and he had a dry cough and fever by January 20.

The father’s condition has improved, and the son is stable, the doctors wrote. None of their 28 identified close contacts, including the father’s wife, have developed symptoms of respiratory infection, they said.

The son currently tests negative for the virus while the father is still requiring treatment since he has a history of hypertension, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease for which a stent had been implanted, and lung cancer.

All Vietnamese flights to and from mainland China have now been suspended as the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has disrupted travel across the region.

Reuters reported that countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from Wuhan on Thursday to stop the spread of the epidemic. China’s National Health Commission said the total number of virus deaths in the country had climbed to 170 by late Wednesday, and the number of those infected rose to 7,711.

Infections have been reported in at least 16 other countries, with more than 100 confirmed cases, but no deaths have occurred outside China.

Cases of human-to-human transmission outside China are of particular concern to the World Health Organization, but it is too early to determine how lethal the virus is, as there are likely to be many cases of milder infections going undetected.

It has an incubation time of between one and 14 days and there are signs it may be able to spread before any symptoms show.

Chinese National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei said this week the virus was infectious during incubation, unlike Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), another coronavirus that emerged from China and killed about 800 people in 2002 and 2003.