They are Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Quy Nhon city in the central province of Binh Dinh and Hue city in Thua Thien-Hue central province.

The titles, which were part of the 2020 ASEAN Tourism Forum 2020 (ATF 2020), were announced at a ceremony held in Brunei on January 16.

Back Beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province

The recognition aimed to honour and popularise localities boosting high quality tourism services in the region.

To earn the title, the cities need to satisfy criteria on environmental management, cleanliness, waste management, awareness-building on environmental protection and cleanliness, green spaces, health safety, urban safety for tourists and tourism infrastructure and facilities meeting standards.

In 2018, the three cities of Hue, Hoi An and Da Lat were presented with the title.

Source: VNA