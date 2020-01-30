Three teenagers die in coach collision in Central Highlands

The scene of the accident in which three people were killed. The coach driver fled the scene. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp

GIA LAI — Three 17-year-old teens were killed in a collision with a coach on National Highway No.14 in Chư Sê District, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Wednesday.

The accident happened at 8:15pm when a motorcycle carrying the three hit head-on into a coach travelling from Pleiku City, Đắk Lắk Province to HCM City. The coach had 40 passengers on board.

Three victims died on the spot while the coach driver fled the scene.

The two girls Rơma Oai and Siu Yến and the boy Ralan Thuân were residents of the ethnic minority village Tao Ko in Ia Ròng Commune, Chư Pưh District.

Chư Sê District Police are investigating the case.

A total of 174 roach accidents were recorded during the 6-day Lunar New Year holiday, from January 24 to January 29, killing 122 people and injuring 150 others, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

“Compared to the 2019 Tết Holiday, traffic accidents fell by 14 cases, equivalent to 7.4 per cent, while the number of deaths increased by nine (7.9 per cent),” said Nguyễn Trọng Thái, the committee’s Chief of Staff.

Thirty-six accidents were reported on Tuesday (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year) alone, with 20 people killed and another 42 injured.

“The main causes of serious accidents were related to alcohol, exceeding the speed limit and not wearing helmets when riding motorbikes and electric motorcycles, especially in rural areas,” he said. — VNS