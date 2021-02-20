Nation Three imprisoned in Hanoi first grader’s death The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020,18:52 (GMT+7) Three imprisoned in Hanoi first grader’s deathThe Saigon Times Daily Doan Quy Phien, Nguyen Bich Quy and Nguyen Thi Thuy (L to R) in court – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A homeroom teacher, bus driver and conductor have been given jail terms of one to two years for their involvement in the death of a male first-grader at Hanoi-based Gateway School. The boy was left unattended in a shuttle bus for some nine hours in August last year. Specifically, the People’s Court of Hanoi’s Cau Giay District sentenced Nguyen Bich Quy, who was responsible for monitoring students on the shuttle bus, to two years in jail for involuntary manslaughter. The shuttle driver, Doan Quy Phien, faced a prison sentence of 15 months for the same charge, the local media reported. In addition, the homeroom teacher, Nguyen Thi Thuy, will be behind bars for a year for gross negligence, with serious consequences. The court also banned her from teaching for a year. Earlier, the Cau Giay People’s Procuracy had proposed a jail term of 20-24 months for Quy, 15-18 months for Phien and 12-15 months for Thuy. The… Read full this story

Three imprisoned in Hanoi first grader’s death have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.