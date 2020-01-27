Thousands of Chinese tourists enter Quang Ninh amid coronavirus scare

The Saigon Times Daily

People wearing protective masks walk outside Forbidden City, in China, which is closed to visitors. As many as 6,700 visitors from China have traveled to the northern province of Quang Ninh over the past few days – PHOTO: REUTERS

HCMC – As many as 6,700 visitors from China traveled to the northern province of Quang Ninh by road, sea and air to enjoy the Lunar New Year holiday over three days to Sunday, said Pham Ngoc Thuy, director of Quang Ninh’s Department of Tourism.

Many travel firms have canceled all new tours bringing Chinese tourists to Vietnam today, the third day of the lunar new year due to the rampant spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the news site Vietnamnet.vn reported, citing Thuy.

The tours that have previously been booked will still be rolled out, but the visitors going on these tours will be checked closely, Thuy said.

Quang Ninh Province has six old temperature scanners, he said, adding that the province has installed six more scanners at Mong Cai International Border Gate, Hon Gai International Cruise Port, Van Don Airport and other international seaports.

Besides this, a number of medical staff have been dispatched to border gates and immigration counters to check passengers for symptoms of the coronavirus.

In the central city of Danang, meanwhile, Nguyen Xuan Binh, deputy director of the municipal Tourism Department, told Vietnamnet on January 26 that 166 tourists from Wuhan will return to their home country today, January 27.

A group of 218 travelers had earlier flown from Wuhan to Danang. On January 25, a Danang-based tour operator sent home 52 out of the 218 tourists, Binh said.

The group entered Danang City before a travel ban was issued, he said, adding that at 7.30 p.m. today, the remaining 166 will fly back to Wuhan on a Vietjet aircraft.

Dr Nguyen Thanh Trung, deputy director of Danang Hospital, on January 26 said that the hospital has received and isolated 12 fever cases, including seven Chinese, four Vietnamese and a Czech.

The four Vietnamese people are tour guides and hotel employees who had physical contacts with Chinese tourists, Trung said.

Earlier, the Danang Department of Health announced that a Chinese tourist was dead upon being transported to a private hospital in the central coastal city of Danang on Saturday, the first day of the lunar new year.