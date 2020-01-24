The Tet bonus woes

By Tam Lan

As the new year arrives, enterprises become busy with arranging the budget for Tet (Lunar New Year) bonuses for workers, in addition to other issues, such as production, sales and year-end debt recovery

As early as end-November, which is more than a month and a half before Tet, Saigon Food made public the Tet bonus plan to its workers. The bonus for a worker is equivalent to two-month salaries. High skilled, merited workers will receive a bonus equivalent to nearly three-month salaries. Workers who return home for Tet will be funded for a round trip bus ticket. Those who have unused leaves will receive equivalent payment in cash. Those who cannot return home for Tet will enjoy year-end parties. Those who come to work on the first day after Tet will receive lucky money.

Le Thi Thanh Lam, deputy general director of Saigon Food, said the Tet bonus budget for workers this year is VND45 billion. The company has made financial preparations during the year, so it does not face the pressure of budget balance for Tet bonus. Despite some hiccups in business operations during the year, it always tries to minimize their impacts on the Tet bonus budget.

Nguyen Dong Thanh, director of Vina Latex, said the Tet bonus for workers depends on the company’s business performance. However, the company always tries to fulfill the Tet bonus commitment, as the bonus is a planned expense. Thanh said the problem is how to allocate the bonus, which must commensurate with a worker’s time of work, performance and contribution.

Vo Duy Phu, marketing director of The Coffee House, said since the company is in the market expansion stage, it often reserves funds for re-investment, such as opening more outlets and staff training. However, it has to be more flexible in financial arrangement when Tet comes to ensure appropriate rewards for employees after a year of work. As planned, an employee will receive a Tet bonus equivalent to at least one month’s salary. “We see Tet bonus as a way to retain employees. So, despite some financial problems at the year’s end, we still give priority to arrangement for the bonus payment,” Phu said.

The head of the accounting department of a company in District 7, HCMC, revealed that the bonus this year is quite good, equivalent to between four and five months’ salaries (VND30-50 million per employee) depending on positions, like the bonus last year though business performance is not equally good. To have funds for the bonus payment, the company had reduced part of the monthly income of employees in the previous months. He admitted that this may make employees unhappy, but the company must “reserve” funds to have a good bonus for Tet, as the Tet bonus is very important to the Vietnamese people.

To ease the Tet bonus burden

According to a report by the recruitment website VietnamWorks of Navigos Group, as much as 53% of job seekers search for information on Tet bonus, and more than one-fourth of the work force quit their jobs after Tet if they do not receive the expected bonus. Due to the importance of the year-end reward, many enterprises see Tet bonus as a way to retain talents.

Dinh Kim Nhung, an experienced human resources manager at a big company, said job candidates frankly ask about the Tet bonus, or the 13th month salary, during job interviews, and see it as part of the income commitment of employers. Meanwhile, employers often explain about the total income, in addition to the monthly salary, to candidates. In practice, many enterprises pay year-end bonuses, generally the 13th month, or even the 14th or 15th month salary, as an indispensable part of the income. This policy also applies to expatriates. The bonus is generally paid two weeks before Tet so that employees could be proactive with their spending and shopping. Many enterprises split the bonus for payment before and after Tet for fear that workers will not return for work after receiving the bonus before Tet.

Enterprises always prepare the budget for Tet bonus. “Without Tet bonus, employees can infer that the company has poor business or does not care for their life, especially on important occasions like Tet,” Nhung explained. Therefore, the 13th month pay helps maintain the good reputation for enterprises, such as having stable business, profit and care for employees’ life.

Apart from Tet bonus, many Vietnamese enterprises assess the performance of each employee and official and offer corresponding rewards before Tet. The rewards are naturally based on the company’s business results. They are really an additional bonus which plays a very important part in the total income of employees and are a way to attract and retain talents.

Nevertheless, it should be admitted that the 13th month pay for workers, who may come to the thousands, is a financial burden for many enterprises. Therefore, Nhung advised that employers should frankly discuss with their employees the way to calculate the total income, how to distribute the income and the method and time of payment so that the two sides could reach agreement and understanding. This way, enterprises can ease the burden for year-end expenses, and spread the income payment evenly throughout the year or during less sensitive time, while they can still motivate and retain employees as well as ensure stable business and production. “Some businesses even offer performance rewards in April, or a few months after Tet,” Nhung added.