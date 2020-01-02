The Sky Club – exclusive resort – style amenities at The Marq

Situated along Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, a peaceful avenue hidden under rows of lush, ancient trees and lined with classic French villas, The Marq is the ideal finishing piece for the beautiful scenery.

Here you can enjoy privacy among the blue sky, white clouds, and spectacular surroundings, with views of a busy city centre with historic buildings, sunset over the skyline, or a deep blue ocean. When equipped with the latest tools of the digital era, these spaces become even more breathtaking.

Catering to fresh demand, luxury condominium projects are now made to meet the expectations of owners by providing terraces equipped with top-notch amenities. The global luxury real estate market tends to furnish such terraces with pools and greenery to provide a sense of being in nature.

Nothing says luxury quite like a relaxing urban sanctuary just a lift ride up from your front door

Discover a hideaway vacation right at your doorstep at The Marq. Nothing says luxury quite like a relaxing urban sanctuary just a lift’s journey from your front door – with a breathtaking panorama as company. Located at the rooftop, The Sky Club with its exclusive resort-style amenities offers you a new retreat every day.

With unbeatable views of the city centre, it offers the perfect experience for those in search of the true value of life. There, while pampering yourself in the crystal-clear water of the central pool, sipping refreshing cocktails with friends at the bar, or joining relatives at the barbeque, you will feel connected to the beauty of the soaring vintage bell towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, the jaw-dropping arch of the Central Post Office, and the tiled roofs of the French villas under the canopy of ancient trees lining Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street.

Exclusive amenities at the rooftop Sky Club, with views stretching towards the city centre

The highlight of The Sky Club is the Infinity Lap Pool, accompanied by The Sky Bar and Sky Dining. For the little ones, the Kid’s Pool at the adjacent building offers fun spots, while parents can pamper themselves at the nearby Jacuzzi. In the same building, you will also find the exclusive gym with a breathtaking view of the beauty of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic city.

Located at the opposite end is the social heart of The Sky Club where you will find the Private Kitchen, the Banquet Room, and BBQ Bar, specially created to satisfy all your entertainment needs. The Marq affords unparalleled opportunities to indulge your every whim.

The 30 metre-long rooftop infinity lap pool will rejuvenate your sense of life every day

Reward yourself with the exquisitely refined lifestyle that you deserve. Let your journey begin here, at The Marq.