The Rat in the Vietnamese culture

By Tran Thanh Tam

A popular version of the Dong Ho painting often referred to as “Rat’s Wedding”

As the Year of the Rat comes today, let’s share some stories about the rat in the Vietnamese culture.

In addition to the official Gregorian calendar, the lunar calendar remains immensely popular in Vietnam. In the lunar calendar, the months of a year are based on the monthly cycles of the Moon’s phases, or synodic months. According to astronomers, a synodic month is the time between new moons, which lasts for approximately 29.5 days.

In Vietnam, the name of each lunar year comes from a system of zodiac signs. The Vietnamese zodiac system, which is based principally on the Chinese zodiac, has 12 animals, each of which representing a year in a cycle of 12 years. In that cycle, the rat comes first, followed by the tiger, then the cat, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. The Vietnamese zodiac signs differ from those of China in that the Chinese rabbit is replaced by the Vietnamese cat. Vietnamese people who are born during the time of a lunar year also bear the name of the zodiac sign of that lunar year. For example, as 2020 is the Year of the Rat, those who are born between January 25, 2020 and February 12, 2021 will have the Rat sign.

The lunar calendar is widely used in many traditional customs in Vietnam. Vietnamese often chose a date for their wedding ceremony, hold a death anniversary for their ancestors, start the construction of or buy a new house, to name but a few, in line with the lunar calendar. The zodiac sign of a Vietnamese is also believed to represent personal characters of that person.

Twenty-twenty is a special year in both Gregorian and lunar calendars because it starts both a new decade and a new zodiac cycle.

In this Year of the Rat, we should first try to guess what a person of this zodiac sign would be like. Of the 12 Vietnamese zodiac signs, the Rat is in the leading position (we will explain why it is later in this article), a “Rat person” is endowed with leadership and management skills. As the rat is traditionally associated with smartness and acumen, those born in the Year of the Rat is believed to be creative and intelligent. They are often quickly responsive to changes in the outside world.

Why the Rat comes first

In the Vietnamese language, the word “chuột” may mean either rats or mice. In the Vietnamese culture, rats, or more precisely, ricefield rats, are noted for their co-existence with wet-rice agriculture.

Some local culturists explain that the rat has a very quick reproduction rate. In the old days of an agricultural Vietnam, bumper crops also gave rise to expanding rat populations on the rice fields. In the Mekong Delta, local people believe that the squeak of rats or mice is the harbinger of a coming bumper crop and a prosperous new year.

The Rat in Vietnamese idioms, proverbs and metaphors

The rat or mouse appears rather frequently in idioms, proverbs and metaphors in the Vietnamese language. Some notable ones are as follows:

• Cháy nhà (mới) ra mặt chuột (literally, when a house is on fire, rats appear): Rats abandon a sinking ship. You know what it means: The least loyal or trustworthy people will be the first to abandon a failing endeavor.

• Đầu voi đuôi chuột (literally, something starts like an elephant and ends like a rat’s tail): A flash in the pan. It denotes something that is interesting only for a short time.

• Chuột chạy cùng sào (literally, rats are ubiquitous on the field): At the end of one’s tether. It means one has no strength or patience left, or is at his or her wits’ end.

• Ướt như chuột lột: As wet as a drown rat.

• Nhà ổ chuột (houses like rat nests): slum.

The Rat in Vietnamese folk art

Aside from themes in the local language and literature, the rat is also a source of inspiration in Vietnam’s folk art, characteristic of which is the school of Dong Ho paintings. The works of Dong Ho were originally woodcut paintings created in Dong Ho village in what is now Bac Ninh Province. Traditionally, as Dong Ho paintings are displayed during Tet, Lunar New Year, they are mostly humorous and optimistic works illustrated by bright colors, such as red, yellow and white.

Among these paintings, Đám cưới chuột (Rat’s Wedding) is arguably one of the favorites. Created around 500 years ago, the painting personifies rats in a lavish wedding whose procession includes music bands and participants carrying betrothal gifts. On such an occasion, the rats still don’t forget to take with them fish and birds as bribes for the watchful cat so that the wedding can go smoothly as planned.

The painting is thought to reveal the negative relationship between the two social strata in Vietnam’s ancient society—farmers (rats) and officials (cat) in the feudal system. In the painting, the rat bride and groom and other rats must give gifts to the big cat, expecting him not to interfere with the happy couple.

The Rat in folktales

The following story, entitled “The Official Born in the Rat Year and the Gold Rat,” provides a dramatic backdrop which gives us food for thought.

There was an official who was famous for his honesty and incorruptibility. He never disappointed people under his supervision who came over to him to seek help, and never accepted any gift offered to him from them. He was strict not only with himself about this rule but also with his loved ones, including his wife.

But people kept asking the official’s wife to accept their gifts as expressions of their gratefulness to him. Finally, she said, “As you’re very insistent that I receive something, I can’t refuse it anymore. But this is the only one. My husband was born in the Year of the Rat. So, I think you should make a rat of gold for him.”

A rat of gold was subsequently made and given to the official’s wife. After receiving the gift, she hid it at a secret corner which her husband could not find.

Time passed. When the official retired, his family became poor. His wife took out the gold rat and sold it so that she could afford the family’s expenses.

The official’s wife’s sudden heavy spending caught the husband by surprise. He then asked her why she was able to have such a big amount of money. Knowing that she couldn’t hide the story any longer, the wife told the truth. But, much to her even bigger surprise, the official said, “Oh, my dear! Why the hell didn’t you say then that I was born in the Year of the Buffalo? If so, we would have had a big fortune now.”