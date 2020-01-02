The Marq by Hongkong Land makes splashy debut in Ho Chi Minh City

The long-awaited project is a combination of a desirable central location and luxurious interior, and is built by a renowned regional developer. It is centrally located at 29B Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Da Kao ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Rooftop Sky Club

“Our investors are seeking properties with reasonable appreciation potential and stable rental yield in Vietnam,” said a brokerage agent who is currently marketing the project. “Demand for a condominium in central locations in Ho Chi Minh City has always been high because the supply is limited due to the scarcity of land bank in the city centre. With its location in close proximity to Grade A office buildings, consulate general offices, historical places, and popular shopping and entertainment destinations, The Marq is expected to be in high rental demand in the future. Apart from local demand, we have also had potential customers reaching out to us from overseas to enquire about The Marq. It has been a long time since there was such excitement in the market about the launching of a project.”

The master bedroom of a one-bedroom show suite

The demand is not so surprising if you look at the design and interior provision: up to 3.2m high ceilings, marble floors in the living and dining rooms, marble floors and walls in all bathrooms, marble kitchen countertops, branded kitchen appliances, branded sanitary wares and fittings.

Select units have a double-height ceiling in the living and dining rooms, separate service entrance, imported kitchen cabinetry and private lift landing. Residents on lower floors may still enjoy sweeping views of downtown Ho Chi Minh City while chilling out, exercising or swimming in the rooftop residents-only Sky Club.

Potential customers are now registering and waiting for the official launch on May 11 and 12, 2019 with excitement.

Developed by Hongkong Land, The Marq is a luxury residential high-rise building that will be open for sale in the first half of 2019. Located in the heart of District 1, the development will provide 515 opulent residences comprising one- to four-bedroom condominiums and penthouses offering stunning views of Ho Chi Minh City and a true luxury lifestyle for discerning investors.

For more information, visit themarq.com.vn or call 0978 488 988.