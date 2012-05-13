VietMaz

The “Ba Den” custard apple

For many years, the South of Vietnam has been known nationwide as the largest area having different kinds of fruit. In Tay Ninh Province, the Ba Den custard apple is a specialty, accounting for over 40% of the custard apple market share in the whole country. It is one of the agricultural products that bring about high economic value to local farmers.

There are many varieties of custard apples, namely tough custard apple, highly starchy custard apple, Thanh Long custard apple, Giay custard apple and purple-skinned custard apple. However, the tough custard is the most popular in the area of Ba Den Mountain.
The custard apple is a tropical fruit originating from the Caribbean with the popular name of Annona. The custard apple is rich in sugar, calcium and vitamins, thus it is very good for one’s health.
