For many years, the South of Vietnam has been known nationwide as the largest area having different kinds of fruit. In Tay Ninh Province, the Ba Den custard apple is a specialty, accounting for over 40% of the custard apple market share in the whole country. It is one of the agricultural products that bring about high economic value to local farmers.

The custard apple is a tropical fruit originating from the Caribbean with the popular name of Annona. The custard apple is rich in sugar, calcium and vitamins, thus it is very good for one’s health.

