Thai sailor rescued off Đà Nẵng coast

ĐÀ NẴNG — A Thai crew member on the Thailand-flagged NORDANA MALEE cargo ship was rescued 355 miles off the coast of Đà Nẵng very early on Sunday morning.
The Đà Nẵng-based Maritime Co-ordination and Rescue Centre No 2 (MRCC2) said the Thai sailor, Chatuporn Arttama, 44, became paralysed on his right side while the ship was travelling from Busan, Korea to HCM City around noon of Saturday.
A ship from MCRR2 and a team of doctors was dispatched to help the sailor at 1.20pm on Saturday, and it found the cargo ship at 1.40am on Sunday.
The doctors gave the victim first aid before taking him to Đà Nẵng at 2pm on Sunday.
Arttama, who was in a coma on board, was taken to the city’s Public Security hospital No 199 in Đà Nẵng, where he is undergoing further treatment. VNS
