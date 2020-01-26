Tet: Happy side vs. Boring side

By Vuong Anh

Tet is a great celebration when Vietnamese don their traditional and modern ao dai, the local long dress – PHOTO: THANH HOA

Tet (Lunar New Year) in Vietnam is often said to give wonderful moments. Our mini polls conducted in the previous years among foreign communities basically showed the same thing. This time, similar interviews with expatriates who have lived for a rather long time in Vietnam indicate a more realistic picture of Tet in the eyes of these expatriates. To them, Tet has both the happy side and the boring side.

In the interview, expatriates are asked about how long their stays in Vietnam are, if they have experienced Tet, Lunar New Year, in the country, and if so, what their most memorable moment during Tet was. One question also asks them to make a comparison between Tet in Vietnam and New Year in their respective countries.

The happy side

Marko Nikolic

Marko Nikolic from Serbia has lived in Hanoi for five years and a half, where he works as both a teacher and a writer. According to Nikolic, Tet is the most awaited holiday of the year in Vietnam. Preparations and excitement start a few months in advance, he says. “It is a holiday for family reunion offering families a great occasion for spending time together.”

Nikolic says he was once delighted and honored to be invited by his Vietnamese friends to visit them in the countryside and celebrate Tet in a lovely lunch. “Those were memorable moments and great insights into how locals celebrate their holiday. I was able to observe some of the customs, too.” Nikolic adds that he loves to see people visit their relatives, friends and neighbors, bring lucky money to kids, have a drink with them, exchange warm wishes, chat and show their care for one another.

American Anthony Madrigal has lived in Saigon together with his Vietnamese wife. According to Madrigal, one of his memories about Tet was his first visit to his wife’s family when he was so warmly treated. At the time, he thought he was already a family member.

John Patrick, also an American from Florida, shares Madrigal’s view. Patrick has lived in Saigon for seven years and has a Vietnamese wife. He thinks that Tet is a very festive holiday when people enjoy family reunion, especially meals with Tet specialties.

Olivier Revy

Olivier Revy from France, who has been living in Saigon for two years, is general manager of a hotel. To Revy, Tet is a great celebration when he can see Vietnamese in their traditional and modern ao dai (Vietnamese long dress), even more embellished in a festive setting. Revy says the most memorable time during Tet he has enjoyed was his leisure trips to Danang and Hanoi.

Well, Tet gives a warm, positive feeling of bringing families and society together, and everyone is inviting and caring during such moment of the year. That’s what Austin Carter thinks about Tet. Having spent four years in Vietnam, Carter, now chief financial officer of an educational website, says his most memorable moment about Tet was his trip to a small town in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. “I was treated like a family member who hadn’t been seen for many years by everyone I met,” Carter says. “Strangers shared food, drink and many smiles and laughs with me. I remember being invited to drink rice wine by each and every person at the table.”

An expatriate who introduces himself as Roger says he is from the United States and is living in Binh Duong Province. According to Roger, what impresses him most during Tet is he can enjoy peaceful time and cleanliness around town. “It is the only time citizens are concerned with cleanliness along the streets.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Crespo from Venezuela, who is residing in HCMC, says Tet is “my only long vacation of the year” in Vietnam. To him, Lunar New Year is also a “special time” in Saigon because there is little traffic on those days in stark contrast with other days when traffic jams plague the city. That is surely more relaxing to city dwellers, in particular, expatriates. Seth, a Californian, who has lived in Saigon for five years, says everyone leaves Saigon during Tet and the city is like a “ghost town” at that time.

The boring side

“A ghost town?” Is this word appropriate to describe big cities in Vietnam during Tet? In a sense, it is, if we take into account images of crowded streets which they normally are. In such a situation, says Marko Nikolic, expatriates might feel a bit lonely during Tet if they haven’t started a family here in Vietnam. “Big cities like Hanoi seem empty and abandoned during this time,” he explains.

Harry Hodge

Harry Hodge, a teacher and writer from Canada, has spent nine years in Vietnam, which is the longest stay among our interviewees this time. Hodge says Tet was “OK in my first year. But each year I like it less.” As far as Hodge is concerned, Tet is too long and very boring for him as an expatriate. “New Year in Canada is one day off and over quickly. Tet is two weeks off work, and I can’t earn money.”

Also, Hodge’s wife had to work, which was why he was alone with two small children for an entire week. “And most kids’ places are closed. Tet is awful.”

Tet vs. New Year

Tet in Vietnam and New Year in the Western world have both differences and similarities. Nikolic says New Year in Europe is a one-day holiday. “People in Europe like to celebrate all night and party till the next morning, and then it’s over,” he says. “We often celebrate it with friends. Vietnamese Tet is a family holiday and it’s much longer. In its essence and spirit, Tet is more similar to Christmas in the West.”

Gabriela from Slovakia, who has lived in Saigon for eight months, says when her country celebrates New Year, Slovakians have two holidays. Meanwhile, Vietnamese have two weeks, and of course enjoy different dishes. Tet and New Year both have fireworks, and are celebrated usually with family.

Austin Carter

Austin Carter says the similarities relate to family reunion, days off from work and a lot of eating and drinking. Meanwhile, differences can be seen in food, feasting time and the way people enjoy themselves.

While New Year’s food includes turkey and ham, Tet’s food involves pork, chicken and beef. On New Year’s Day, people feast for one or two days, but the Tet feast may last for one whole week. And while Westerners watch sporting events on New Year, Vietnamese watch TV or live entertainment programs, or play cards during Tet.