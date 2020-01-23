|Gen. Phuong presenting Tet gifts to the Military Command of Duc Pho district
Visiting the units, Gen. Phuong praised the achievements of agencies and units in the past year, and asked them to continue grasping the resolutions and directives of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defense on military and defense tasks. The unit should maintain its combat readiness posture, organize a cozy Tet festival for troops, and take good care of families of national contributors and poor people in the localities, he added.
On the occasion, Gen. Phuong offered incense and lit up candles at the war cemetery in Pho Vinh commune, Duc Pho district. He also presented 106 gifts to national contributors, elderly people, and poor households in the locality.
Translated by Lam Anh
