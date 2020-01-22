Tet book fair opens in town

The Saigon Times Daily

Books are on display at the event – PHOTOS: DINH DUNG

HCMC – In celebration of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the HCMC Department of Information and Communications opened a book fair along Nguyen Hue, Ngo Duc Ke and Mac Thi Buoi streets in District 1 today, January 22.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Duong Anh Duc, director of the department, said this year’s book fair, under the theme “Magical Things from Books”, features over 60,000 book titles of major publishers and book distributors.

Visitors can find their favorite books by using touch screens that are placed around the fairground, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

There are some other exciting activities including an exhibition of the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and a display of calligraphy works by calligrapher Vo Duong.

The book fair, which lasts until January 28, is one of the major cultural events held by the city government to promote reading culture in the community and create a meaningful entertainment venue for local residents during the nation’s biggest holiday.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the book fair

Duong Anh Duc, director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, speaks at the event

A foreigner walks past the book fair

A reader is seen at the book fair