TEKTalks for Future IT Hero

The students involved in the first series of TEKTalks boosted their confidence and public-speaking skills

In collaboration with EIY Public Speaking Vietnam, the company recently held TEKTalks – a soft skills training course for the local IT workforce.

The first series of TEKTalks started in December, with a view to equipping IT workers with communication skills. The session success- fully ended with the participation of 19 contestants giving impromtu contest on a variety of topics.

Most IT students are used to working with computers on their own initiative, so can be quite shy and perplexed when speaking in front of people and within group settings. However, after the course, students became more confident when sharing their thoughts and expressing themselves in front of the audience.

The course focuses on the five topics of body language, speech preparation, speech organisation, impromptu speaking, and an impromptu contest.

There were 19 different topics related to the IT industry. Each contestant made a presentation on a random topic for 1-2 minutes. In the final round, they spoke in front of not only a large audience but also a panel comprising of top-notch experts, executives, and managers from INTEK’s business partners.

In the final round, contestants were bright and much more confident compared to their shy appearance and mumbling in the first days of the course.

The audience was suitably impressed by the contestants’ confident performance and great public speaking skills. This has inspired INTEK to constantly develop new courses to train future IT heroes for Vietnam.

Student Le Quang Nhat said, “At INTEK, we have a chance to brush up our programming, public speaking, and English skills. The trainers are friendly and enthusiastic to share their knowledge.”

Huynh Hien, a member of the judging panel, said that he was impressed with the first series of TEKTalks. On top of that, he added, the studying environment at INTEK is very open and collaborative so that students become more confident in communication.

INTEK has plans to add new and necessary skills for Vietnamese IT workers for future upcoming editions in the TEKTalks series.