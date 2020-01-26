TDH Ecoland co-operates with LH Group to develop industrial parks

The representatives of TDH Ecoland and LH Group at the signing ceremony

Accordingly, the two parties will conduct the feasibility study for the project and then develop a modern industrial park (IP) covering an area of 139.7 hectares, which will be a pioneer ecological IP project in Hung Yen. Simultaneously this IP will form part of the 3,000ha Ly Thuong Kiet service and urban industrial zone (IZ) in Yen My district, which is one of the priority projects of TDH Ecoland and Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) in 2019-2020.

Clean IPs are environmentally friendly, developed with the use of smart as well as ecological solutions, including having a general operating centre to monitor and control most processes remotely, using solar power for manufacturing and business, as well as installing a modern wastewater treatment system, along with other infrastructure.

After evaluating the construction process of the clean IP, the two parties will continue to study the development of No.1 IP, which is also part of Ly Thuong Kiet service and urban IZ project.

In the framework of this signing ceremony, TDH Ecoland and LH also signed memorandum of agreement (MoA) to study and invest in social housing projects.

The perspective design of the clean IP project

Speaking at the signing ceremony, a representative of TDH Ecoland said, “Thanks to this co-operation, Ecopark affirms its pioneer position with diversified and high-level investments. Besides, the group not only accompanies local people and authorities but also began to co-operate with international partners and multinational corporations to build models from housing and urban areas to IZs, replicating and expanding the Ecopark model throughout the country.”

The co-operation agreements between TDH Ecoland and LH Group, one of the largest enterprises in Korea in the construction and development of housing, urban renovation, construction of complex areas, as well as industrial and smart city development, is a step forward in concretising the co-operation in the fields of housing, real estate, and industry signed by the governments of South Korea and Vietnam.