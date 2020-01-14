TBS Logistics Center leads local logistics

TBS Logistics Center is slated to run a key logistics centre for Vietnam and the entire region, which is being planned to cover 115 hectares. The centre is situated in heart of Vietnam’s most dynamic economic region, bordering the southern provinces of Binh Duong, and Dong Nai, and Ho Chi Minh City.

By virtue of its strategic location, TBS Logistics Center is connected to major industrial parks, ports, and international airports in the southern economic region. It provides deepwater access through the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex as well as waterway and road connectivity, which is expected to offset transportation costs and help smooth trade flow.

With its five modern warehouses and its logistics centre, TBS Logistics Center will be a fixture in logistics in the key southern economic region

TBS Logistics Center owns five modern warehouses with 133,500 square metres (sq.m) of warehouse space and 60,000sq.m of container yards. All of its warehouses are equipped with cutting-edge technology and equipment to maximise sorting capabilities for importing and exporting goods.

With large-scale infrastructure, the logistics centre is designed to accommodate hundreds of trucks of all sizes with the capacity of transporting up to 500,000 cubic metres (m3) of cargo a month. It has capacity for storing up to 250,000m3 of cargo ranging from bonded to domestic warehousing and general goods storage. TBS Logistics Center offers a wide range of services including an internal clearance point, a container freight station, bonded warehousing, an empty container depot, and a container yard. In addition, the centre has three customs offices, which helps ease customs procedures for its clients.

TBS Logistics Center’s strategic location makes the firm easy to connect with localities

The ability to deliver diversified and flexible services at a competitive price is a major selling point of TBS Logistics Center. As a result, the centre has become partners with worldwide logistics corporations such as APL Logistics, Damco, DHL, Yusen, Expeditors, and Geodis.

With the desire to increase value to customers, the company continues its efforts to improve its capacities and functions for the logistics sector. TBS Logistics Center focuses on its core values in every activity, namely professionalism, flexibility, and the application of cutting-edge technology and customer service.

As a result, the logistics company has reported compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 15-20 per cent over the past few years. The high growth is attributed to its large-scale warehousing and storage facilities and better services.

All warehouses are equipped with cutting-edge technology

According to market research company Ken Research, Vietnam’s logistics and warehousing market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 13.3 per cent during the period 2018-2022. The market is further expected to be driven by expanding industrial activities, the growing e-commerce industry, newly-developed infrastructure in the country, and continuous investment by the government in the development of logistics infrastructure and consistent economic growth.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Vietnam’s Maritime Administration, Vietnamese seaports received 519 million tonnes of cargo in 2017, up 6 per cent compared to 2016. The seaports were handling 165.7 million tonnes of container cargo alone, up 12 per cent against 2016. This is the third consecutive year that Vietnam recorded high growth in the amount of cargo shipped via seaports, creating additional demand for logistics providers.

Recognising the increasing demand for such services, TBS Logistics Center has started investments to build new facilities. It is developing its sixth warehouse, covering roughly 51,000sq.m. The project has completed 60 per cent of the construction work and is slated to become operational in the second half of the year. The opening of the new warehouse will bring its total warehouse space to 180,000sq.m.

Furthermore, TBS Logistics Center will continue to diversify its logistics services to keep abreast of market trends in Vietnam and the region. In particular, it plans to develop warehouse to suit the demands of the fast-growing e-commerce market.

In fact, TBS Logistics Center is constantly investing to improve and adapt its logistics solutions to serve new customers. The company also applies a customer-centric strategy to ensure service quality and keep close relationships with its current customers.

To make its services more competitive, the company has recently invested in an infrastructure project to improve traffic connectivity from its centre to the My Phuoc-Tan Van expressway. The project will facilitate traffic flow for goods coming in and out of the logistics centre.

It is also expected to cut travel time from TBS Logistics Center to nearby industrial parks (IP) including Song Than IP, Vietnam-Singapore IP, Viet Huong IP, Tan Uyen IP, Amata IP, and many more.

TBS Logistics Center has also invested in modern infrastructure and equipment, including a smart information technology system, a modern commodity security system, and a green space in compliance with requirements on customer logistics services.

With the desire to become a key logistics centre in Vietnam and a strategic logistics partners for both local and international customers, TBS Logistics Center hopes to contribute to the logistics systems of the key southern economic zone, which accounts for 80 per cent of import-export containers shipped nationwide.

TBS Logistics Center has delivered a wide range of tailor-made logistics services to satisfy all logistics needs for clients who wish to capture growing and emerging domestic and global markets for their goods and services.

Moreover, human resources play an important role in the firm’s growth and success. TBS Logistics Center has built a pool of qualified staff members experienced and knowledgeable in the field of logistics, to maintain quality services.

TBS Logistics Center was established in 2009 as a subsidiary of TBS Group. The group began operating in 1992 as a leather footwear company, but nowadays invests in six key business segments, namely footwear, handbags, investment and asset management, logistics, hospitality, and retail. Each business segment plays an important role in the group’s growth and development.