Tan Vu Container Terminal looks to become e-port

Port of Haiphong JSC has recently put the Terminal Operating System (TOS) specialised software package into operation at Tan Vu Container Terminal, replacing the Management Information System to increase production and management efficiency as well as enhance productivity, competitiveness, and management efficiency.

The TOS software is supported by the Differential Global Positioning System, which was previously equipped by the port, with the features of wharf planning, ship loading/unloading planning, container handling at the yard, container position management, terminal operation monitoring, charging, as well as data exchange with customers through EDI (Electronic Data Interchange). The operation of the entire system is implemented through an Operations Centre, which connects all operating points and related parts to ensure timely production monitoring and instruction in real time.

In addition, the system has all statistics needed for macro-management. The TOS software also provides all the information and data for all workstations at the site so that they could together enable smooth on-site container exploitation operations, as well as allow the tracking of the exploitation and the adjustment of the exploitation plan according to the real-time progress at the site, based on the validation and adjustment from the workstations.

The specialised TOS software system has been successfully connected to the electronic customs clearance system monitoring and controlling the import and export of goods as well as their movements between warehouses, yards, and Haiphong Port. It was put into use in September 2017.

For export-import enterprises, as declarations and consignments of goods can now be submitted electronically, the time to deal with administrative procedures has been greatly reduced. After completing the customs procedures, import and export enterprises can take their goods out of the port regardless of the time of day.

Phung Xuan Ha, chairman of the Board of Directors of Port of Haiphong JSC, said, “Haiphong Port is being equipped with advanced technical infrastructure, applying software synchronously in the management and governance of business activities in line with VIMC’s IT development strategy, aiming to meet the demands of shipping lines and relevant agencies.”

In particular, Haiphong Port is upgrading eDO service and applying e-Port instead of using DO service to increase the service quality of shipping lines and the port.

Tan Vu Container Terminal has five wharfs with the total length of 980.6m. All wharfs are being used for container exploitation and can accommodate vessels of 40,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and 55,000 tonnes of load reduction.

Tan Vu Container Terminal is equipped with the most modern equipment on the Dinh Vu Peninsula, Haiphong, including container handling gantry cranes and RTG multi-function cranes with a load capacity of up to 40 tonnes, wheel-mounted cranes, fork-lift trucks with the load capacity of up to 45 tonnes, and plenty of means of container transport.

The total area of the yard is 32,4 hectares with a designed capacity of one million TEUS. The storage facility has an area of 7,200 square metres. The refrigerated container yard could accommodate 800-1,000 containers.

In order to increase the capacity of container loading, unloading, and receiving – and so improving the competitiveness of the entiere northern region – in the middle of 2017, Haiphong Port was equipped with two QC container handling gantry cranes for loading and unloading at wharf No. 1 of Tan Vu Terminal.

These cranes were manufactured in Germany in 2017. They are specialised cranes with the handling capacity of up to 50 tonnes. The cranes could load 14 container lines horizontally, and six containers vertically.

In 2018, the volume of goods shipped via Tan Vu Container Terminal was over 1.1 million TEUs, making up 40 per cent of the total container throughput shipped via ports in the northern region.

