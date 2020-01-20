Sunshine Continental warned over violation

Ho Chi Minh City warned the public about potential violations at Sunshine Continental (source: CafeLand)

On January 10, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued document No.09/UBND-QLDT related to the advertisement of Sunshine Continental project at 332 To Hien Thanh Street, Ward 14, District 10.

Warning the project

District 10 People’s Committee said that the advertisement published information about a project called Sunshine Continental located at the crossroads of Thanh Thai and To Hien Thanh streets. The investor of the project is Sunshine Group, which introduced products, including apartments for sale and for rent, and shophouses.

District 10 People’s Committee confirmed that Sunshine Continental project has not been registered for implementation.

In order to prevent unregistered investment activities as well as minimise losses and help customers, District 10 People’s Committee has assigned related departments to closely monitor the Sunshine Continental project.

Specifically, the People’s Committee of District 10 requested the heads of agencies and organisations affiliated with District 10 and the People’s Committee of Ward 15 to inform the public about the signs of violation at the project.

Along with that, the People’s Committee of Ward 14 ordered the review of the project and will erect a warning board in front of it.

Sunshine Group claims mistake in registering project name

Sunshine Group said to Zing.vn that Sunshine Continental has finished administrative proceedings, including investment policy, construction permits, 1/500 planning, and land use certificate. However, it also admitted to a lapse in changing the name of the project.

Sunshine Continental is still officially registered as a nameless housing project at the site, invested by Vimec Trading Investment Corporation. This investor has finished legal procedures, however, it ran into financial difficulties and shook hands with Sunshine Group to develop the project.

Sunshine Continental is developed on an area of 14,981 sqm with a construction density of about 23.6 per cent, a total floor area of 119,847 sqm. The project is expected to sell at about VND90 million ($3,913) per sqm, an average of VND5-10 billion ($217,391-434,782) per apartment.

The project consists of three blocks of 25-storey buildings with a total of 512 apartments and 47 shophouses. Bblocks A and C are apartment buildings while Block B is for services and apartment rental.

The project is advertised to be handed over in 2023, however, it is currently just fenced off empty space without machinery or construction activities.