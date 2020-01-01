Sun Group slides to the top with new Phu Quoc water park

Hon Thom is the most beautiful island across the whole An Thoi Archipelago. It might not be as well known but its beauty is comparable with the likes of Boracay Island in the Philippines, said Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group. By investing trillions of Vietnamese dong (VND1 trillion = $43 million) to create a world-class water park here, we hope Hon Thom will be regarded as the most attractive destination for tourists flying to Phu Quoc. After enjoying an exhilarating cable car ride across the sea, visitors will be able to discover so many wonderful experiences at Aquatopia and Sun World Hon Thom Nature Park, he added.