Student hospitalized after return from Wuhan

The Saigon Times Daily

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (spectacled) visits National Hospital of Tropical Diseases amid concern of a Wuhan coronavirus outbreak – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HCMC – A 20-year-old student, who had just come back to Hanoi from Wuhan, is in isolation at hospital as she has been showing symptoms of pneumonia caused by Wuhan coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

When in China, she lived in an area which was determined by the Chinese authorities as a safe zone. But several days after her returning to Vietnam, she developed possible symptoms of Wuhan pneumonia, including coughing, fever and shortness of breath. She tested negative for diseases with similar symptoms to pneumonia, such as dengue and flu.

She is being isolated and quarantined at National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

Another victim being kept at the hospital after showing signs of fever of unknown origin in nearly a week is a 55-year-old man, who is a vendor at a Vietnam-China border market.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam made a visit to the hospital today, January 23. At a meeting with the hospital’s staff, he voiced concern over possible outbreaks of the disease in Vietnam due to busy traffic and active trade between Vietnam and China during the Lunar New Year (Tet).

He asked the hospital to always stay ready to prevent and combat the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.

According to the latest report of the Ministry of Health, over 540 Wuhan pneumonia cases had been reported and 17 people had died of the disease in China as of January 23.

Some other countries that have reported Wuhan pneumonia cases include Thailand, South Korea, Japan and the U.S.