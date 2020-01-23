Strong security force to keep Saigon flower street safe

“Every year, keeping the flower street secure is prioritized to protect the people and tourists,” Nguyen Quoc Tue, security head of the Nguyen Hue Flower Street and cabinet chief of the Saigontourist company, said Wednesday. Thousands visit the flower street every day, providing ample opportunities for pickpockets and other criminals to steal their belongings, said Tue. The flower street’s organizing committee therefore has collaborated with authorities in District 1 to devise methods to maintain security on the street, he said, adding that the exercise began several months prior. “Besides a 12-camera security system to monitor the flower street, numerous police forces will constantly patrol the place,” Tue said. However, he also cautioned: “Despite heightened security measures, people and tourists should not be careless when taking photos and most importantly, not bring too many personal belongings with them.” About 500 barriers would also be placed along the 720m long flower street for security reasons, he said. The Nguyen Hue flower street, launched Wednesday night, will remain open until next Tuesday. It’s the 17th time the southern metropolis has organized this event for Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival. This year’s zodiac animal motif would be a rat family. The Lunar… Read full this story

