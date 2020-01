Stocks slump amid coronavirus spread

The Saigon Times Daily

A male staff monitors stock prices on the computer screen. The benchmark index closed the session at 936.62 points on January 31 – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – The local stock market came under strong selling pressure and plunged deeper into the red at the close today, January 31, with the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange losing 22.96 points due to the impact of the worsening outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus on economic activities.

The benchmark index crashed to 936.62 points, down 2.39% against the session earlier, making it the second straight falling session after the week-long holiday.

Trade volume totaled over 253.9 million shares worth VND4.9 trillion, up 27.9% in volume and 6.7% in value from the day earlier. Block deals contributed 43.3 million shares valued at VND865 billion to the total.

Most bank stocks lost ground, with BID, HDB and TCB tumbling by 2.3%, 3.4% and 5.7%, respectively.

Many large caps, including gas firm GAS, brewery firm SAB, retailer VRE and insurer BVH, extended their fall, contributing to the decline in the main index.

The HNX-Index of the northern market closed the day down 1.75 points, or 1.68%, against the session earlier, to 102.36, with 19 gainers and 43 losers.

Many large-cap stocks were the major drags on the market, with lender ACB ending the day down 2.5% and chemical firm DGC plunging by 3.9%.

Lender SHB stood at its reference price, and led the northern bourse by liquidity with over 18.8 million shares changing hands, followed by gas firm PVS and ACB.

On the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holiday, January 30, the VN-INdex of the southern market experienced a deep fall, dipping 31.88 points against the session earlier at 959.58, with losers outnumbering gainers by 274 to 80.

Facing the same fate, the index of the northern market ended the session down 2.04% at 104.11 points on January 30. The decline of many large caps affected the HNX-Index.