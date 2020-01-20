Stocks correct after 4-day rally

The Saigon Times Daily

Employees of HCMC Securities Corporation monitor stock prices. The VN-Index decreased after a four-day winning streak on January 20 – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – The local stock market came under a slight correction after a four-session winning streak today, January 20, sending the VN-Index down by 0.33 point, or 0.03%, at 978.63.

The Hochiminh Stock Exchange saw 143 stocks rising and 163 others ebbing. Trading volume on the market fell 9.3% against last Friday at 148.8 million shares but value soared 20.8% at VND3.9 trillion, including block deals valued at more than VND1.8 trillion.

The steel sector saw strong trading, with HPG adding 2% at VND25,500 and leading the HCMC market by liquidity with 5.7 million shares traded. HSG, meanwhile, dropped 1.7% at VND8,300 with matching volume of over five million shares.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index gained 0.75 point, or 0.73%, at 104.64, driven by lender ACB that advanced 2.1% at VND24,300 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Lender SHB decreased 1.4% at VND7,200 while NVB, another bank stock, closed flat at VND9,200 on volume of 1.9 million shares.