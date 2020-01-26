Stir-fried goat cubes

A recipe by Chef Dũng Phố Núi at Goat delicacy in Ninh Bình Province
Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 500g fresh goat meat with skin
- 10 shallots
- A pinch of salt
- 200ml cooking oil
Method:
- Chop the goat meat into cubes of 2cm
- In a pot with about an inch-deep oil, heat well
- Add a pinch of salt to the pot until it boils
- Add the whole shallots and cook until golden brown and the oil deeply boils
- Then add the chopped meat, turn with a slotted ladle
- Press on a piece of meat until it gets slightly hardened, then the meat is cooked
- Use a slotted ladle to take the meat out on a heated plate, serve right away with fish sauce
Chef’s reminder: Do not marinate the meat with salt or seasoning beforehand, let the meat keep its fresh flavour.
