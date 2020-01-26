VietMaz

Update Latest News from Vietnam

You are here: Home / Stir-fried goat cubes

Stir-fried goat cubes

by vietnamnews.vn

Stir-fried goat cubes

A recipe by Chef Dũng Phố Núi at Goat delicacy in Ninh Bình Province

Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 500g fresh goat meat with skin
  • 10 shallots
  • A pinch of salt
  • 200ml cooking oil

Chef Vũ Đức Sơn

Method:

  • Chop the goat meat into cubes of 2cm
  • In a pot with about an inch-deep oil, heat well
  • Add a pinch of salt to the pot until it boils
  • Add the whole shallots and cook until golden brown and the oil deeply boils
  • Then add the chopped meat, turn with a slotted ladle
  • Press on a piece of meat until it gets slightly hardened, then the meat is cooked
  • Use a slotted ladle to take the meat out on a heated plate, serve right away with fish sauce

 

Chef’s reminder: Do not marinate the meat with salt or seasoning beforehand, let the meat keep its fresh flavour.