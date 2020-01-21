State, Party leaders give New Year’s greetings to residents

Trần Thanh Mẫn, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Frond Central Committee (first right) gives presents to poor residents in Sóc Trăng Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — State and Party officials yesterday sent New Year’s greetings and bringing gifts to residents across the country to welcome the traditional Tết (Lunar New Year) festival, which will fall at the end of this week.

Trần Thanh Mẫn, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, yesterday visited and gave presents to poor households and families who made great contributions to the country during the wartime in An Lạc Thôn Town, Kế Sách District in the southern province of Sóc Trăng.

Visiting local residents, Mẫn said that last year, despite difficulties and challenges, with the determination of the Party, the State and the people, Việt Nam recorded significant results in socio-economic development, security and national defence and corruption prevention.

People’s material and spiritual lives were improved and many poor people were supported for poverty reduction, which enhanced their belief in the State and the Party.

Mẫn gave VNĐ1 million (US$40) and 10kg of rice each to 100 households who are poor or have made great contributions to the nation.

Also yesterday, Võ Văn Thưởng, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Communication and Education, visited Đức Minh Border Post in Mộ Đức District, the central province of Quảng Ngãi.

Đức Minh Border Post manages five communes in the coastal border area of the province with more than 16,100 households. Most local residents earn their living from agricultural work. The border post also does rescue work and supports local residents in times of natural disasters.

Over the years, the border post has fulfilled its tasks well, with social security in the area solid and the economy stable and developing.

Thưởng praised the border post for its achievements and expressed hope that members of the post would continue to overcome every difficulty to improve their work results this year and enhance the image of soldiers in residents’ minds.

Also yesterday, Politburo member, Secretary of Party Central Committee and Head of the Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Trương Thị Mai visited the hospital, extended New Year’s greetings to its doctors and patients, and presented gifts for patients who have to stay over in the holiday for treatment. — VNS