PANO – The Border Guard Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City Television and Viet A Advertising Company yesterdat jointly organised an art performance- “Spring at the border and Comradeship”-with songs in praise of the party, the spring and border guards.

The event was to mark the 52nd Traditional Day of the Border Guards Command, the 22nd anniversary of the All People’s Border Guards and to response to the Youth Year 2011.

The event, took place at Southern Military Museum, was attended by Lieutenant Vo Trong Viet, member of Central Communist Party, Border Guard’s Commissar; Lieutenant Huu Uoc, writer, Director-General of force bulding belonging to the Ministry of Public Security, Editor-in-Chief of People’s Public Security Newspaper, a former Border Guard.

The program was a practical activity to arouse all people’s responsibility to defend national border.

Translated by Khanh Ly