PANO – The Song Thu Corporation under the General Department of Defence Industry on December 20th handed over patrol ship ST-220-03 to the Transport Department of the General Department of Logistics.

The construction of ST-220-03, an aluminum alloy body ship started in July 2012 with the Transport Department as the investor.

The 22.35m-long, 2.6mm-high and 4.96m-wide ship, equipped with a 1,200HP engine to operate at a speed of 20 nautical miles per hour, meeting all maritime requirements and standards by the Vietnam Register, was completed and launched in September 2013

The ship was designed to transport goods and to conduct patrols, making contribution to developing the marine-based economy and maintaining order at sea.

After receiving the ship, the Transport Department will conclude all required procedures before handing it over to the Logistics Department of Military Zone 5.

Translated by Pham Huy