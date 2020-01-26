Some 1,300 tonnes of farm produce exported via Lào Cai Border Gate

HÀ NỘI More than 1,300 tonnes of agricultural products worth about VNĐ20 billion (US$860,000) were exported to China via the Lào Cai International Border Gate in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai on Sunday (the second day of the Lunar New Year).
These first batches included dragon fruits, jackfruit, watermelon, mango and rambutan, according to the Lào Cai International Border Gate Customs sub-department.
The same day, 24 tonnes of grapes were allowed to be imported from China through the border gate, it said.
From the beginning of 2019 to October, the department had handled procedures for more than 475,000 tonnes of dragon fruits, worth $310 million, up by 15 per cent in volume and 15.4 per cent in value over the same period in 2018.
The sub-department now offers round-the-clock e-customs declaration and has eased customs procedures for export goods, especially agricultural products.
It has prioritised completing customs clearance as soon as possible to export all Vietnamese agricultural products in the morning.
