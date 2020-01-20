Sixty-four schools in Ben Tre get clean water systems

By Thanh Hoa

School children get drinking water from a water purifying system donated by the “Clean water for schools” program – PHOTOS: THANH HOA

HCMC – The “Clean water for schools” program sponsored by businesses, including Novaland Group, has donated 77 water purifying systems and 234 rainwater tanks to 64 schools in Binh Dai District in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

Following the handover of water purifying systems to Thanh Phu and Ba Tri districts and Ben Tre government’s announcement of the increasing impact of seawater intrusion on Binh Dai District, the sponsoring fund totaling VND5 billion was aimed at benefiting students and teachers at the schools in Binh Dai District.

Binh Dai is one of the districts in Ben Tre that are facing a shortage of fresh water as a result of the climate change-induced intrusion of seawater. Many schools don’t have enough clean water for teachers and students, affecting their health.

“I and my schoolmates are glad to have access to safe drinking water now,” said Bui Hang Ni from Huynh Tan Phat High School.

Since its debut in 2018, the “Clean water for schools” program has raised some VND23 billion and installed a number of water purifying systems that benefit 130,000 students and teachers at 270 schools in Tan Tru District in Long An Province, Thanh Phu, Ba Tri and Binh Dai districts in Ben Tre and Nui Thanh in the central coastal province of Quang Nam.

Representatives drink clean water from a water purifying system, which has been installed at Huynh Tan Phat High School in Chau Hung Commune, Binh Dai District

In 2020, the program will be expanded to many other districts in Ben Tre Province and the south-central province of Binh Thuan.

“Thanks to the ‘Clean water for schools’ program sponsored by Novaland, multiple water purifying systems have been put into service at a host of schools in the district to supply standard water to students and teachers and help address the worsening saltwater intrusion facing some districts in the province,” said Nguyen Truc Son, Party secretary of Thanh Phu District in Ben Tre Province.

“We expect the program to continue to benefit more schools,” he added.

Poor yet outstanding school children receive scholarships from the STF-Pham Phu Thu program

Also, Novaland Group, through the STF-Pham Phu Thu Scholarship program of the Saigon Times Foundation, has granted hundreds of scholarships to poor yet outstanding students in Binh Dai District.