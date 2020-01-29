The event saw the presence of Vo Van Thuong, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Education and Commissions; Nguyen The Ky, Director General of the Voice of Vietnam and other artists.

At the seminar. Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn

In his opening speech, Ky highlighted the development, cultural values and contributions of “cai luong” – a typical cultural heritage of southern Vietnam – in the history of the country.

Meanwhile, Thuong considered the seminar an effective opportunity for artists and relevant agencies to discuss and make recommendations to preserve and develop the traditional genre in the present context.

Papers delivered at the event also pointed out the shortcomings and the causes and lessons learnt in practicing “cai luong” so that they would be fixed in time, helping further win the public’s heart in line with other folk singing genres in the region.

Translated by Minh Anh