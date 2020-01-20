|
|Sea level rise poses long-term credit risk to Vietnam: Moody’s
|
|Monday, Jan 20, 2020,13:39 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- California must act now to prepare for sea level rise, state lawmakers say
- Trump-owned golf course cites sea level rise in seawall permit
- Sea Level Rise Is Forcing This Island Nation To Buy Land 1200 Miles Away
- Kiribati to buy Fiji land amid rising sea levels
- What Mumbai needs to do to safeguard itself as rising sea levels put the city at risk of being submerged by 2050
- Shawn Mendes at a 'long-term risk of damaging voice' as he cancels Brazil concert
- Paris Climate Deal: Island Nations Face Extinction From Rising Sea Levels
- Credit-risk funds likely to give up to 9% returns: Analysts
- Extreme sea level events ‘will hit once a year by 2050’
- Sleazy doctor who sexually abused a long-term patient when she spent the night at his house after a party blames 'sleep apnea' for sickening assault