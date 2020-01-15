Schoolgirl sex-for-sale ring investigated

The school where the victims are studying. — Photo nld.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Children as young as 14 years old at a school in Hà Nội are allegedly recruited and then forced to have sex with paedophiles. The youngsters believe they are being offered part-time jobs but instead are traded by trafficking gangs for as much as VNĐ10 million (US$400). Now the Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee has called for an urgent investigation into the child-sex ring and report to the city’s leadership before January 30. Nguyễn Đức Chung has written to Hà Nội Police demanding an inquiry after the reports of these allegations surfaced on the media. Reports claimed ninth-grade girls at a secondary school in Khánh Thượng Commune, Ba Vì District are being offered part-time jobs. But instead of legitimate work, they are being forced to have sex with older men for their “virginity” and paid as little as VNĐ500,000 ($22). — VNS

