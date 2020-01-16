Earlier, on April 30, Nguyen Van Binh, 43, on QNa 94464 fishing trawler, experienced a high temperature and great pain in his stomach while fishing at sea about 210 nautical miles off Da Nang coast. As the patient fell into a comma, the captain called for help.

The distressed fisherman brought ashore

On receiving the mayday signal of trawler QNa 94464, the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center guided the crew-members of the trawler to give first aid to the fisherman via radio signal.

At the same time, the center sent ship SAR 412 with a specialized medical team and medicines to the scene. Late at night the same day, ship SAR 412 reached the scene, provided emergency aid and shipped the sick fisherman ashore.

The patient is now under treatment at the General Hospital of Binh Dinh province.

Translated by Chung Anh