Sales rise by 10-15 per cent in HCM City during Tet

Customers shop at a supermarket in HCM City on its reopening day after the Tet break. — VNS Photo

Ending the peak business season on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year), purchasing power increased by 10-15 per cent on average over the same period in 2019 in which sales at modern distribution systems (supermarkets, convenience stores and others) rose by 20-30 per cent, according to official statistics.

However, some supermarkets and shops reported that their sales increased by 5 per cent. Many businesses said that amid the difficult economic situation, they were satisfied with the increase.

Traditional markets saw crowds of customers buying food on the days near Tet, with sales increasing by 30-40 per cent compared to normal days.

According to the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, the prices of goods in the days near Tet and during Tet in HCM City were relatively stable.

In particular, the price of essential food products such as cow meat, poultry and poultry eggs, and processed products, fell slightly due to an abundant supply, it said.

Nguyen Anh Duc, permanent deputy general director of Saigon Co.op, said the company’s supermarkets had met shopping demand thanks to its early preparation of goods, anticipation of purchasing power and practical discounts.

There have been no shortages of goods, especially pork, and no price hikes. In addition, customers did not have to wait a long time to make payment, he said.

On the second and third days of Lunar New Year (January 26 and 27), many supermarkets such as Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food and Vissan reopened, with prices of many kinds of products the same as normal days. However, they opened only a half day, and from January 30, they resumed normal operation.

Convenience stores like Circle K, Ministop and Shop&Go remained open during Tet.

A spokesperson for Saigon Co.op said a lot of customers shopped at Co.opmart and Co.opXtra supermarkets on its first reopening day on January 26 after Tet. The best-selling items are fresh foods such as meat, fish and vegetables.

Supermarkets also launched many promotions on food and non-food products after Tet to stimulate consumption.

Co.opmart, Co.opXtra and Co.op Food, for instance, are offering discounts from 20 to 30 per cent on average for fresh food, children’s toys, personal care products and beverages, in rotation until February 12. — VNS